Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nio, Apple, Bank Of America Or Sundial Growers?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Nio, Apple, Bank of America and Sundial Growers.

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) users and investors are expected to get a more detailed glimpse of its first-ever sedan model later this month.

Nio, which unveiled its ET7 sedan at the Nio Day event held earlier this year, is expected to exhibit the model at the Shanghai auto show, the CnEVPost reported. The show is scheduled to be held April 19-28… Read More

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is trading above the commonly followed 8- and 21-day exponential moving averages and looks to be completing the right shoulder in a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern… Read More

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) announced Friday it acquired Axia Technologies, a health care payment and technology company focused on facilitating secure patient payments.

Bank of America said the acquisition will deepen and expand the bank’s payment offerings for healthcare clients and will further accelerate the bank's ability to serve this key vertical. It's part of a broader initiative to integrate merchant services onto its proprietary platform following the dissolution of BofA's merchant services joint venture last year.

Action updates by Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) analysts were few in the month of March, with the most recent updates coming following fourth-quarter earnings:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/10/21 BMO Capital Downgrades Underperform 0.40 3/10/21 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Neutral 1.20

Sundial lost 4 cents per share in the fourth quarter, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a 6 cents per share loss.

Sundial also reported $13.9 million in fourth-quarter revenue, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $12.07 million.