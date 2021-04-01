 Skip to main content

What's Going On With BNTX Stock And SNAP Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 11:42am   Comments
BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading higher by 2% after the company confirms high efficacy and no serious safety concerns through up to six months following the second dose in the updated topline analysis of the landmark COVID-19 vaccine study.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher by 3% after Wolfe Research initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $65 price target.

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

