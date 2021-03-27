 Skip to main content

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2021 9:56am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Nike.

Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) decentralized identity platform ION is now live on the Bitcoin blockchain. 

A project four years in the making, ION aims to provide people with a new way to verify credentials when using online services, according to the company's recent announcement. Read More

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled plans for a major reconfiguration of its Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California.

Disneyland was the company’s first theme park, opening in 1955. The last addition to the park was a 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed section that opened in... Read More 

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) went on an acquisition spree during the last five years and acquired more artificial intelligence companies than other U.S. technology giants during the period.
The Cupertino, California-based company acquired 25 AI startups during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, leading the acquisition race that was dominated by... Read More

Baird upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $150 price target Friday.

The analyst Jonathan Komp issued the upgrade, based on a "positive fundamental view of Nike's transformation to a direct-to-consumer and digital-led organization, which has driven customer engagement, elevated brand positioning, and supported margin expansion."

Photo by CrispyCream27, Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Disneyland Why is it movingNews WIIM Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

