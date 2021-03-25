ViacomCBS' CBS Sports & Paramount+ Acquire Exclusive US Streaming Rights To Serie A
- ViacomCBS Inc’s (NASDAQ: VIAC) CBS Sports and Lega Serie A announced a multi-platform agreement for exclusive U.S. rights to the Serie A Championship, the Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana.
- ViacomCBS’ subscription streaming service, Paramount+, would deliver over 400 club matches live each season through 2024. It will feature all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia matches, including all contests from the fourth knockout round on, and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between Serie A winners and Coppa Italia. Select games would be televised each year on CBS Sports linear platforms, including CBS Sports Network.
- CBS Sports would initiate coverage in August with the 2021-2022 Serie A season. Additional coverage details would be announced in conjunction with the 2021-2022 Serie A and Coppa Italia schedules in the coming months.
- CBS Sports Digital would deliver additional coverage and original programming and feature highlights across social channels and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network.
- Paramount+ featured over a thousand live matches annually across an extensive portfolio of soccer properties, including UEFA club competitions, NWSL, Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and Serie A.
- Amazon.Com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced its plan to stream the American baseball team New York Yankees on April 18.
- Price action: VIAC shares traded lower by 3.04% at $67.96 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.