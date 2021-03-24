Amazon To Stream Yankees After Pandemic Delay: Bloomberg
- Amazon.Com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) pandemic-delayed plan to stream the New York Yankees launches April 18, Bloomberg reports.
- The 21 games would include several prominent contests, including three against the Boston Red Sox. The company became a part-owner of the baseball team’s YES cable network in 2019.
- Last week, Amazon won exclusive rights to NFL broadcasts on Thursday nights, paying about $1 billion a year for those games.
- Amazon Prime subscribers need to live in the Yankees’ market to avail of the service. The games produced by YES Network would also air on PIX11 and other TV channels.
- Prime subscribers would be able to see Amazon’s “X-Ray” feature, including live in-game stats, team and player details, and play-by-play information. Viewers would also see a 15-minute pregame show featuring YES Network’s on-air talent.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.63% at $3,117.13 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.