Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Verizon, AMD Or Nio?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Verizon, AMD and Nio.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) released findings from its Look Forward study Wednesday on the ways Americans have adapted to life one year into the pandemic. Among the highlights, Verizon discovered:

Farewell cubicles : Adults who've worked remotely in the last year would prefer to be working in a remote or hybrid capacity a year from now.

: Adults who've worked remotely in the last year would prefer to be working in a remote or hybrid capacity a year from now. An endless stream of content : Traffic on major streaming sites is 21% above pre-pandemic levels as Americans plan to spend more time streaming.

: Traffic on major streaming sites is 21% above pre-pandemic levels as Americans plan to spend more time streaming. "Hello, it's me": Phone calls are lasting longer than pre-pandemic, and more adults are embracing video calls to stay connected with their friends and family.

Phone calls are lasting longer than pre-pandemic, and more adults are embracing video calls to stay connected with their friends and family. Retail therapy: Adults anticipate that a year from now, they will be splitting their shopping equally between in-person and online, compared to most shopping "mostly in-person" pre-pandemic.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $96 price target.

Nio’s (NYSE: NIO) sale of RMB 200 million (about $31 million) in factory equipment to rival Tesla Inc. helped the Chinese electric vehicle maker to get through its toughest time in 2019, cnEVpost reported Wednesday. Read more here.

