The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) rallied Wednesday morning and traded as high as $327.73 before finishing the session a mere $0.02 higher at $324.08.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished lower by 1.69% at $311.87 and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) erased all morning gains and finished lower by 0.51% at $387.52. Weighing on markets in a big way were slumping software and technology companies.

Software and tech surged in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the remote work environment and investors have potentially taken profits and rotated into reopening names. Recent yield concerns have also weighed on the sector.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the leaders were Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and American Express Company (NYSE: AMX).

Shares of several oil companies were trading higher amid a blockage in the Suez Canal, which has caused supply concerns and lifted oil prices.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) all lost ground and were among the top losers in the Dow.

Elsewhere On The Street