The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.
The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) rallied Wednesday morning and traded as high as $327.73 before finishing the session a mere $0.02 higher at $324.08.
The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished lower by 1.69% at $311.87 and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) erased all morning gains and finished lower by 0.51% at $387.52. Weighing on markets in a big way were slumping software and technology companies.
Software and tech surged in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the remote work environment and investors have potentially taken profits and rotated into reopening names. Recent yield concerns have also weighed on the sector.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Among the leaders were Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and American Express Company (NYSE: AMX).
Shares of several oil companies were trading higher amid a blockage in the Suez Canal, which has caused supply concerns and lifted oil prices.
Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) all lost ground and were among the top losers in the Dow.
Elsewhere On The Street
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) said it may sell additional equity shares as the video game retailer seeks to capitalize on the more than 800% surge in its stock price since January amid a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy earlier this year… Read More
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet the EV maker has begun accepting bitcoin payment for car purchases.The announcement comes within a month-and-a-half after the company first said it invested in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve and will begin accepting bitcoin payments in the future… Read More
- Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is experimenting by moving away from its popular binge-watching model and adopting a weekly release schedule for two reality TV shows… Read More
- Apple's new Teacher Portfolio provides teachers a platform to create an anthology of lessons, while updates to its learning apps and curriculum program will offer more creative ways to teach and learn… Read More
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will host a virtual event for developers in June that could show off new updates and products. The event is called “F8 Refresh” and it will be “a place to celebrate, inspire and help developers grow,"... Read More
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga