Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Wells Fargo, Netflix, Microsoft Or Apple?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Wells Fargo, Netflix, Microsoft and Apple.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) announced Tuesday afternoon it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Corporate Trust Services (CTS) business to Computershare.

The announcement states the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Wells Fargo says the purchase price is $750 million.

Wells Fargo's CTS business provides a wide variety of trust and agency services in connection with debt securities issued by public and private corporations, government entities, and the banking and securities industries.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is experimenting by moving away from its popular binge-watching model and adopting a weekly release schedule for two reality TV shows.

The streaming service said Tuesday two of its biggest unscripted competition series, "The Circle" and "Too Hot to Handle" will premiere new seasons on Wednesdays, starting in…

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced the creation of a new Canadian Data Innovation Centre of Excellence, increased local technical talent and the addition of a new Azure Edge Zone.

The newly created Data Innovation Centre of Excellence will provide deep technical resources to help Canadian organizations harness the power of data and cloud technology to accelerate their digital transformation.

Microsoft also announced the addition of a new Azure Edge Zone in Western Canada, further increasing their significant cloud footprint in Canada, and the addition of 500 local technical jobs.

An inquiry has found that the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) branded credit card does not discriminate against women when it comes to the credit limit, Bloomberg reported. The Apple Card, which is underpinned by…