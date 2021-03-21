Elon Musk has responded to criticism from a former U.S. presidential contender by appealing to what one might call universal values.

What Happened: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday tweeted: "We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable."

In response, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO tweeted: "I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

In 2020 Musk, who owns SpaceX, said that he would send a million people to Mars by 2050.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is now ranked the world's second richest person with a fortune of $170 billion, after Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), whose wealth is $181 billion.