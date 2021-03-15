 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With AMC Stock, CCL Stock And RIOT Stock?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With AMC Stock, CCL Stock And RIOT Stock?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest price action and updates for AMC, cruise line stocks and Riot Blockchain.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it plans to open nearly all of its California AMC locations on March 19.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading higher amid strength in travel names as more Americans continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the purchase of Bitmain S19j antminers.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL + AMC)

Why Wanda Group Is Trimming Its Holdings In AMC Theater Chain
'Fast Money' Picks For March 15
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Peloton, Uber, Apple Or Carnival?
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Coupang, GameStop, Uber, Walker & Dunlop And More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, AMC, Alibaba Or American Airlines?
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Lemonade, Sundial, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com