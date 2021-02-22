Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoetis' Solensia Wins European Nod For Osteoarthritis Pain In Cats

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 5:19am   Comments
Share:
  • Animal health company Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) received the European Commission's marketing approval for Solensia (frunevetmab), an injectable monoclonal antibody for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats.
  • Solensia targets Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a key player in osteoarthritis pain. The veterinarian delivers the treatment as a monthly injection (under the skin).
  • In November last year, the Commission approved a similar product, Librela (bedinvetmab), for dogs.
  • Price Action: ZTS stock closed 4.7% lower at $160 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZTS)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zoetis
A Look Into Zoetis's Debt
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Zoetis: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
Zoetis Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: European CommissionNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com