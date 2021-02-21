Apple Will Not Release AirTags, New iPads On March 16: Report

Rumors that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will hold a special hardware event next month and release new iPad Pro models, iPad mini, and AirTags have been dismissed by a leading watcher of the tech giant, Apple Insider reported Sunday.

What Happened: Mark Gurman, known for his scoops on the Cupertino, California-based company, poured cold water on the rumors that Apple was releasing new iPad models and AirTags.

Narrator: There won’t end up being one https://t.co/SVAdtzfjqz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

Last April, Apple accidentally confirmed the existence of AirTags, a product akin to Tile. The circular disks can be attached to items, which can be tracked by users.

Why It Matters: The rumors surrounding the iPads and AirTags were fueled by Twitter posts, which a South Korean publication picked up and ran in a report, noted Apple Insider.

Last month, it was reported that AirTags could be on track for a 2021 launch, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple also is looking to manufacture iPads in India as it makes an effort to move away from Chinese manufacturing, according to Reuters.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.1% higher at $129.87 on Friday and fell 0.12% in the after-hours trading.