Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FanDuel, DraftKings Take Early Lead In Michigan, But Here's How Barstool Could Be A Big Winner
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
Share:
FanDuel, DraftKings Take Early Lead In Michigan, But Here's How Barstool Could Be A Big Winner

Michigan legalized online sports betting and officially launched with 10 operators on Jan. 22. The results from the month of January are out and show a close race between the top four operators.

What Happened: For the first 10 days of legalized online sports betting, Michigan had $115.2 million placed on bets. The state’s online sports betting operators reported $29.4 million in revenue, according to Play Michigan.

FanuDel, owned by Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY), led the way with $32.6 million in bets and a 28.3% market share. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) came in second with $28.2 million in bets and a share of 24.5%.

Barstool Sportsbook from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) had $27.5 million placed in bets and 23.9% market share. BetMGM from MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) had $22.8 million placed in bets and a 19.8% market share.

There was a large drop after the top four operators. PointsBet had $1.5 million in bets, BetRivers from Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) had $1.1 million in bets.

Related Link: 7 Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Michigan Online Sports Betting Legislation

How Barstool Is Winning: The amount of money taken on bets and market share may not tell the whole story of who the winner is.

A large amount of money was spent on bonuses and promotional offers by the sports betting operators to attract new customers.

BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings spent $5.2 million, $6.3 million and $4.6 million, respectively, on bonuses for the first 10 days. The large spending gave all three of the top four sports betting operators negative earnings on the bets taken in.

Barstool Sportsbook spent $1.6 million on bonuses, which was the lowest of the top four operators. As a result, Barstool made money in the 10 days on the bets they took in. The 5.9% bonus as a percent of handle from Barstool was the lowest of the operators.

The $1.7 million in net gaming revenue from Barstool was the highest in the state.

The results in Michigan could show that Barstool’s strong brand awareness and fan following helped it take a top-four position with limited promotional spending.

What’s Next: The early results in Michigan show what many industry analysts predicted all along: The race for first and second would be between DraftKings and FanDuel, while the race for third would be between BetMGM and Barstool.

The last big state launch for online sports betting was Tennessee in November. The state was $131 million in its first month. The state launched differently than Michigan with a Nov. 1 launch giving it a full month and retail operators going live the same month, compared to Michigan that tiered the legalization.

A full month of Michigan sports betting figures could be a “game changer,” Play Michigan wrote.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM + DKNG)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: DraftKings
Why BofA Sees $2B Opportunity In Canadian Sports Betting
MGM Resorts International To Fully Reopen Three Las Vegas Properties
They Shot, They Scored! Canada Passes Single-Game Sports Betting Bill
Cathie Wood Talks Tesla, Bitcoin, SPACs And More On CNBC: Here Are The Highlights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barstool Sportsbook BetMGM Dave Portnoy FanduelNews Sports Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com