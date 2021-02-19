Market Overview

Luminex Secures BARDA Funding To Develop And Validate Flu/COVID-19 Combo Respiratory Panel

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 7:54am   Comments
  • Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) has received $11.3 million in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). It will support the rapid development and validation of a respiratory panel combining Flu A/B & respiratory syncytial virus targets with the SARS-CoV-2 target that can run on all ARIES Systems.
  • These six and 12-cassette systems are automated molecular diagnostic platforms and produce results in less than two hours.
  • Luminex developed the original ARIES SARS-CoV-2 Assay with financial support from BARDA and received an Emergency Use Authorization from FDA for COVID-19 testing in April last year.
  • Luminex will submit the targeted multiplex respiratory panel, the ARIES Flu A/B & RSV+SARS-CoV-2 Assay, to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization as soon as possible.
  • Price Action: LMNX stock closed 0.34% lower at $29.56 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Covid-19News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

