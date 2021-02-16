Ocular Therapeutix's Intravitreal Implant Shows Decrease In Retinal Fluid In Early-Stage Wet AMD Study
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) on Friday released limited data from its presentation on the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating OTX-TKI for wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases.
- Ocular presented the data at the Angiogenesis, Exudations, and Degeneration 2021 Meeting.
- OTX-TKI is an axitinib intravitreal implant for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- Interim data showed that some subjects showed a decrease in the intraretinal or subretinal fluid by two months in Cohorts 2 (400 µg) & 3a (600 µg). While the combination of OTX-TKI and Anti-VEGF in Cohort 3b showed a decrease immediately, as early as a week after treatment in two subjects.
- Some subjects demonstrated the durability of therapy for up to 10 months, and one subject demonstrated durability to 13.5 months in cohort 2 (400 µg).
- One subject in cohort 3a (600 µg) demonstrated the durability of therapy for up to 6 months.
- The implant was biodegraded in all subjects in Cohort 1 by 9-10.5 months.
- OTX-TKI was generally well tolerated, with a favorable safety profile, and no ocular serious adverse events were observed.
- Take a look at the presentation here.
- Price Action: OCUL closed 1.92% down at $19.38 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Age-Related Macular DegenerationNews Health Care Small Cap General