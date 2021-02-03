Market Overview

Why Aurora Cannabis, Cronos And Tilray Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2021 11:25am   Comments
The shares of several cannabis companies are trading higher on Wednesday following the announcement of the Jazz Pharma deal for GW Pharma.

GW Pharma was one of the first pharma companies to use cannabinoids for medical therapy.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71.

Aurora Cannabis shares were trading up 10.31% at $14.01. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.40 and a 52-week low of $3.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest.

Tilray's stock was up 19.63% at $28.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.86 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach.

Cronos stock was up 10.93% at $12.59. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.75 and a 52-week low of $4.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

