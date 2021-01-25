Market Overview

Here's Why Nio, Alibaba, Palantir And GameStop Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Here's Why Nio, Alibaba, Palantir And GameStop Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”.

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Nio, Alibaba, Palantir and GameStop are moving.

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) are trading higher amid China becoming the world leader in foreign direct investment and president Xi delivering the keynote address at the World Economic Forum.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher ahead of its Live Demo Day tomorrow and amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock. Shares traded as high as $136.63 during pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

