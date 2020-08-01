Check Out This $42M Luxury Pacific Ocean Property Situated In Malibu's Broad Beach

If you’re looking for a mansion situated on Malibu's famed Broad Beach with an ocean view to help you escape the chaos of the Covid-19 virus and political turmoil, then look no further.

Listed at $42 million, this Mediterranean and Tuscan inspired mansion at 31272 Broad Beach Rd, Malibu, CA 90265 is nestled in an ideal location of Malibu's famed Broad Beach.

The mansion has over 120 feet of Pacific Ocean frontage on an acre of completely utilized land, so you will live every day as if you were on vacation. Just picture yourself waking up to the sound of crashing waves and a stunning sunrise.

Built in 2004, the beachfront mansion offers functional living and entertaining space for a large household. The property has a total of nine bathrooms, an atrium, billiard room, den/office, family room, guest room, guest-maid's quarters, home theatre, library, living room, master bedroom, separate maid quarters, two masters and garage spaces for four vehicles.

Photo credit: Andrew Orozco of Open House VC