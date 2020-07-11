Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Passes Warren Buffett, Still Behind Bezos As World's Richest Person
Jason Shubnell  
July 11, 2020 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Passes Warren Buffett, Still Behind Bezos As World's Richest Person

Move over, Oracle. There's a bigger billionaire on the block.

Elon Musk, the eccentric and controversial CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), SpaceX and The Boring Company, has officially passed the legendary Warren Buffett on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. Musk is now the seventh-richest person in the world.

Tesla's Huge Run

Tesla's stock has been on an amazing tear in 2020, rising from $430 to $1,544 per share, good for a nearly 270% gain.

"[Musk] owns about a fifth of Tesla’s outstanding stock, which comprises the bulk of his $70.5 billion fortune. His majority ownership of closely held SpaceX accounts for about $15 billion," according to Bloomberg. "The company’s booming valuation helped Musk land a $595 million payday, making him the highest-paid CEO in the U.S."

Musk said in a tweet back on May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high." Shares have more than doubled since that tweet.

Musk's $70 billion worth still puts him well behind the world's richest person, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, by about $120 billion.

screenshot_2020-07-11_at_12.11.25_pm.png

Image via Bloomberg.

See Also: Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks About Tesla And Elon Musk

Musk Vs. Buffett

Back in May, Musk spoke about Buffett on Joe Rogan's podcast when Rogan asked if the term “billionaire” has become pejorative.

“So when you take Warren Buffett for example — and to be totally frank I'm not his biggest fan — he does a lot of capital allocation. He reads a lot of annual reports of companies, all the account, and it's pretty boring honestly. What he's trying to figure out is 'does Coke or Pepsi deserve more capital,” Musk said.

Musk told Rogan too many intelligent people go into fields like finance and law: “We should have, I think, fewer people doing law, fewer people are doing finance, and more people making stuff."

Photo by Steve Jurvetson via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRK.A + TSLA)

Tesla Confirms New Date For Investor, Battery Day
Electric Truck Maker Rivian Secures $2.5B In New Financing
Electric Truck Story Stocks Drive Market Enthusiasm
Why Tesla Margin Requirement Changes Could Be A Buying Opportunity
Rivian Raises Another $2.5B In Bid For Market's First Fully Electric Pickup Truck
Tesla Model Y Spotted In Europe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Movers & Shakers Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com