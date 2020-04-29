Twitch's New Esports Directory Will Highlight Live Tournaments

Esports have thrived under the spotlight after the coronavirus (COVID-19) put a halt on major sports events and entertainment productions. Viewership has shifted toward streaming platforms, and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch is taking an initiative to organize live esports tournaments.

The new Esports Directory, rolling out over the coming days, will keep viewers updated on live tournament broadcasts as well as individual channels of professional players.

Events like the League of Legends World Championship, the Rocket League Championship Series, and the Twitch Rivals series will be highlighted. Professional players will also be listed in the directory as they livestream from their homes. With everything "esports" in one place, it will be much easier for viewers to stay tuned to the numerous tournaments occurring online.

In addition, viewers will find subcategories of recommended games, streamers, and scheduled events based on viewing history. Previous matches and streams will be available on-demand as well.

This is an important step to highlight esports competitors who often rely on streaming income outside of tournament winnings. The new directory will be a fantastic way to attract more viewers and expose more players as they put on broadcasts and represent esports organizations.

Twitch broadcasts have boomed, and with esports on the rise, it can be difficult to sift through the pages of new streamers looking to grow on the platform. According to TwitchTracker, over 1.2 billion hours were watched n March alone, with over five million streamers broadcasting content. With more sports athletes and figures jumping into the industry, and more tournaments finding homes online, the numbers are only going to rise.