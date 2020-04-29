Overwatch Champion Sinatraa Retires From League, Joins Sentinels VALORANT Roster

Jay "Sinatraa" Won, a major face of the Overwatch League in the West, has retired from the OWL to pursue "VALORANT."

The 2019 Overwatch World Cup champion has left San Francisco Shock to compete in "VALORANT" with esports organization Sentinels. Rumors first circulated about Sinatraa's departure from the league before it was confirmed on Twitter by Sinatraa and San Francisco Shock.

Sinatraa "just lost passion for the game," he said on on Twitter.

"I don't know what the real killer was for me ... I just know it was hard for me to log on to play, and I didn't have fun in scrims and ranked at all anymore. I did not make this decision in one day. It took a full month of non-stop thinking everyday and sleepless nights from being so stressed."

Since the beta release of "VALORANT" emerged, Sinatraa has been consistently streaming his gameplay on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch platform. On Saturday, April 25, he teased that a big announcement was coming this week.

Andy Miller, CEO and Founder of NRG Esports, replied to Sinatraa's Twitter announcement.

"I will personally miss Jay being in the NRGFAM so much. I take great pride in being a small part of his growth as a player and person. Great family, huge talent. We will all be rooting for you!"

He came, he saw and he conquered. Thank you and best of luck in your future endeavors @Sinatraa

Screenshot from "Overwatch."