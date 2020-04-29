'Free America Now': Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls For Reopening Economy Despite Pandemic

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive officer Elon Musk early Wednesday fired multiple tweets in support of ending widespread civilian lockdowns imposed across the United States to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

What Happened

"FREE AMERICA NOW," the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted, as he agreed with a follower on the scariest thing about the pandemic not being the virus itself but seeing how easily Americans "bow down & give up their blood bought freedom to corrupt politicians who promise them safety."

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk praised Texas as Governor Greg Abbott looks to reopen the economy starting Friday. "Bravo Texas!" he said. "Give people their freedom back!" the 48-year old added, linking to an opinion article published by the Wall Street Journal that said, "Do Lockdowns Save Many Lives? In Most Places, the Data Say No."

In response to another user, Musk said he supports reopening the economy with "care [and] appropriate protection." "[But,] don't put everyone under de facto house arrest," the Tesla CEO reasoned.

Why It Matters

Tesla had to shut down its Fremont and New York manufacturing facilities for production under shelter in place orders issued by authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus last month.

Musk courted controversy multiple times for what experts saw as downplaying a dangerous pathogen.

"Coronavirus panic is dumb," Musk tweeted in early March. The CEO also told employees at the early stages that he would personally continue to go to work every day, but others could choose to take unpaid leaves without consequences.

Health experts across the globe have warned against the sudden reopening of the economy, as the pandemic could worsen if appropriate social distancing and protective measures aren't put in place.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, who has dedicated $250 million for efforts against COVID-19, last week said the lockdowns need to be phased out, starting with the reopening of schools and critical businesses.

There are more than 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the world at press time, including a million in the U.S. alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At least 217,212 people have been confirmed dead from infecting the virus globally.

Tesla Price Action

Tesla shares closed 3.7% lower at $769.12 on Tuesday. The shares traded 1% higher in the after-hours at $776.79.

