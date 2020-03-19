Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla To Shut Down Fremont Factory Due To Coronavirus, Says It Has Enough Cash To Survive
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2020 10:06pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla To Shut Down Fremont Factory Due To Coronavirus, Says It Has Enough Cash To Survive

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will temporarily suspend production starting Monday at its Fremont factory as local authorities imposed restrictions on businesses to curb the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

What Happened

In a statement late Thursday, Tesla said its employees, their families, and suppliers are facing challenges from continued operations during the pandemic, despite the health precautions the automaker has taken.

"Basic operations will continue in order to support our vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure, as directed by the local, state and federal authorities," Tesla said.

The Palo Alto-based company further announced that its New York factory will also temporarily suspend production, "except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains."

Production at other factories will continue as usual.

The company noted that it has $8.6 billion in cash reserves. "We believe this level of liquidity is sufficient to successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty."

Why It Matters

Tesla's announcement comes days after Alameda County officials said that the automaker "is not an essential business" and therefore, must only maintain "minimum basic operations" during the pandemic.

There has been back and forth communication between Tesla and the County officials, with the former earlier agreeing to reduce staff at the Fremont factory from 10,000 to 2,500, as reported by Buzzfeed News on Wednesday.

Few hours ahead of Tesla's announcement, the Fremont Police Department tweeted that the city police chief would meet Tesla Factory management later in the day to "discuss cooperation for compliance with the County Health Officer's Order."

Munster Says Tesla's Future Is Still Bright

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster said that Tesla is well-positioned to withstand the production shutdown.

Apart from its strong cash position, Munter noted that the demand for the automaker's Model 3 remained high going into the shutdown.

According to the former research analyst, Tesla changes the pricing of its models based on demand. The fact that there has been no change in the last three months means the demand is on track, he said.

Munster noted that it's difficult to pin a number on Tesla's production for 2020, but reiterated his earlier sentiment that "the company is properly capitalized to resume its trajectory of growing at 25%-30%, ahead of the broader auto industry."

Price Action

Tesla's shares traded 7.87% lower at $394 in the after-hours session on Thursday. The stock had closed the regular session 18.39% higher at $427.64.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tesla On More Realistic Stock Price, Can Weather Coronavirus Downturn
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Munster Says Tesla Can 'Survive' Multiple Quarters Of Fremont Factory Shutdown
Class 8 Truck Production Could Fall To Less Than Half Of 2019
BofA Is Less Bearish On Tesla Now, Upgrades Stock
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Elon Musk FremontNews Management Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga