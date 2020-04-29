Market Overview

Apple Adds Coronavirus Testing Sites To Maps In US
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2020 5:04am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Tuesday added novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing locations to the "Maps" apps on its devices in the United States, TechCrunch reported.

What Happened

The functionality is available in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, according to TechCrunch.

Testing locations, including hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities, general practitioners, pharmacies, and dedicated COVID-19 sites, are visible on Apple Maps among prioritized point-of-interest options.

The consumer electronics company started asking healthcare providers, and other relevant businesses, to share information about COVID-19 testing sites with it last week, 9to5Mac reported at the time.

Apple also updated its "Mobility Trends Reports" tool, which tracks changes in the travel behavior of its users during the lockdowns across the world, to include state or province-level search across countries on Tuesday.

The Cupertino-based announced earlier this month that it was working with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) to develop a tool for contact tracing of COVID-19 patients.

There're more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., including 58.355 deaths, at press time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the absence of a drug or vaccine to treat the deadly virus, health experts have recommended comprehensive testing and social distancing measures to curb its spread.

Apple Price Action

Apple shares closed 1.6% lower at $278.58 on Tuesday. The shares traded 0.7% higher in the after-hours session at $280.58.

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
