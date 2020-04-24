Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JCPenney Negotiating With Lenders Over Bankruptcy Funding
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Share:
JCPenney Negotiating With Lenders Over Bankruptcy Funding

J.C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is negotiating bankruptcy financing with banks for a debtor-in-possession loan to secure liquidity for operations during bankruptcy.

What Happened

J.C. Penney is at an advanced stage of discussions with Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC), Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to secure funding to the tune of $800 million to $1 billion, through a debtor-in-possession loan.

Other lenders, too, could participate in the syndicated loan, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The retailer could file for bankruptcy as early as the next few weeks. It has already missed an interest payment to bondholders due April 15. J.C. Penney’s creditors may enter a forbearance agreement to allow additional time to negotiate with lenders before filing, reported WSJ.

Why It Matters

J.C. Penney’s net loss for the full year was $268 million in 2019 compared with a $255 million loss the previous year.

Major retailers are under increasing financial pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their ability to survive is in doubt.

Ares Management Corp. (NYSE: ARES) owned Neiman Marcus is on the verge of bankruptcy. Meanwhile, even the prudential Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is putting assets as collateral to secure financing to avoid the same fate as J.C. Penney. Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is also borrowing against real estate.

Price Action

J.C. Penney shares traded 5.49% lower at $0.26 in the after-hours session on Thursday. The shares had closed the regular session 10.18% higher at $0.28.

Photo Credit: 李元顥 via Wikimeida.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JCP)

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Macy's Looking To Raise Up To $5B In Debt To Avoid Bankruptcy
Neiman Marcus On Verge Of Bankruptcy, May File This Week: Report
14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Is The Coronavirus An 'Existential Threat' For Retailers?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bankruptcy Covid-19 The Wall Street JournalNews Financing Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com