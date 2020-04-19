Esports Group eFuse To Power $20,000 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Charity Tournament Later Today

Gaming and esports social media platform eFuse is partnering up with online tournament organizer Mainline to host the Fandom Warzone Charity Pro-Am. The "Call of Duty" event is taking place on Sunday, April 19 at 4:30 pm EST/1:30pm PST.

The tournament is just one of several charity events that have taken place to help support efforts to battle COVID-19, but eFuse has developed a direct way to include fans in the competition.

What Is The Fandom Warzone Charity Pro-Am?

Matthew Benson, CEO of eFuse, stated in a press release, "This event is way bigger than gaming an athletics. This is about coming together as a community to fight the effects of COVID-19. Since eFuse launched the #ForTheGamers campaign in January, it has been our mission to not only provide life-changing opportunities but also to ring the community together."

The event will feature a talent pool of 16 professional athletes including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, former NFL athlete Braxton Miller and Washington Mystics player Aerial Powers.

Who Is Playing In The Warzone Pro-Am Event?

Streamers and professional esports players include Jordan "LEGIQN" Payton, Ian "Enable" Wyatt, and Anthony "Methodz" Zinni. In addition to the athletes and esports figures participating, eight fans who entered the drawing will have the chance to compete as well.

Why Host This 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Event Now?

Ezekiel Elliott said "During these times, I found myself trying to find ways to give back while engaging the amazing Cowboy fan base. In this event, I can do both: help a charity and connect with a fan! Thank you to Fandom, Mainline, and eFuse for this opportunity. But more importantly, thanks to the healthcare workers on the front line!"

Mainline will be producing the event, and the winning team will earn a $20,000 prize, half of which will be split between the players of the winning team and the other half will be donated to charity.

"Mainline is thrilled to partner with eFuse and Fandom to bring this great group of athletes, influencers, and gamers together to support the community and do everything we can to help those most directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mainline CEO Chris Buckner. "It's more important than ever to use the connectivity of video games to bring people together and provide amazing opportunities like this one.

Fandom will be broadcasting the event on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch platform.

Sean Kiely, Head of Gaming and Esports Sales at Fandom, commented: "It is always Fandom's mission to provide fans with unique opportunities to celebrate and immerse in their passions. Now as we all confront the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to partner with eFuse and Mainline to super-serve our communities in new and meaningful ways. This tournament will provide gaming fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside some of their favorite athletes and streamers."

"Call of Duty" is made by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Photo courtesy of CallofDuty.com