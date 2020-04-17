Why Amazon Is Trading Down Friday
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were trading lower on Friday, potentially following positive reports on a coronavirus clinical trial and U.S. initiatives to reopen the economy.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir is a potential COVID-19 treatment.
E-commerce companies have benefited from store closings, with Amazon first among them, and may be reacting to the possibility of stores reopening.
Amazon shares were trading down 2.18% at $2,355.68 at the time of publication Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $2,461 and a 52-week low of $1,626.03.
