Why Amazon Is Trading Down Friday

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were trading lower on Friday, potentially following positive reports on a coronavirus clinical trial and U.S. initiatives to reopen the economy.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir is a potential COVID-19 treatment.

E-commerce companies have benefited from store closings, with Amazon first among them, and may be reacting to the possibility of stores reopening.

Amazon shares were trading down 2.18% at $2,355.68 at the time of publication Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $2,461 and a 52-week low of $1,626.03.

Photo courtesy of Amazon.