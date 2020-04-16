Trump Rolls Out Guidelines For Phased Return To Work To States, Even As New York, Others Extend Restrictions

President Donald Trump is set to roll out federal guidelines for the phased reopening of the economy on a state-by-state basis Thursday as the country faces a coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic numbers that are drawing comparisons to the Great Depression.

The Trump administration’s target date is as early as May 1 for the phased reopenings to begin, according to Reuters. At the same time, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15 on Thursday and said he’s working on the policy in coordination with a group of other northeastern states.

Trump's proposal is titled "Opening Up America Again," according to The New York Times.

Globally, 2,134,465 cases are confirmed in the coronavirus pandemic and 142,148 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Phased Approach Starts With Gradual Return To Work, Telework When Possible

ABC News reported that Trump has rolled out a plan with four phases to governors. In order to reach the first phase, states must reach a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses by the measure of several criteria within a two-week period, as well as have adequate hospital capacity and robust testing — both of which have been major pain points in the effort to beat back the pandemic in the U.S.

The guidelines are not orders from the federal government, and states can move at their own speed, according to ABC News, which cited a person familiar with Trump’s video conference call with U.S. governors.

The guidelines include the following phases, the news outlet reported: