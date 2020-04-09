Market Overview

Why Intuitive Surgical's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2020 10:19am   Comments
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading lower on Thursday, after the company withdrew its fiscal year 2020 guidance due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Evercore ISI Group also downgraded the stock from In-Line to Underperform.

Intuitive Surgical is an American corporation that develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery, most notably with the da Vinci Surgical System

Intuitive Surgical shares were trading down 1.73% at $501.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $619 and a 52-week low of $360.50.

Latest Ratings for ISRG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesIn-LineUnderperform
Apr 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2020OppenheimerDowngradesPerformUnderperform

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Downgrades Analyst Ratings

