Why Voya Financial's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after getting an upgrade.

JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a price target of $58 per share.

Voya Financial operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the U.S. The company's retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services.

Voya Financial shares were trading up 4.04% at $41.70 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.81 and a 52-week low of $29.75.