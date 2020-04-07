Carmakers Are Showing The World How To Work Together

As COVID-19 is only gaining momentum, more and more hospitals are warning they're experiencing shortages in medical face masks, ventilators, gloves, and other medical equipment. Pictures of nurses at one New York hospital that have been wearing trash bags instead of protective gear have told the whole story of what is going on in the medical supplies market. All of this is happening due to a lack of supplies and a limited number of companies that can produce face masks and protective wear.

Consequently, there is chaos in the market. Many deliveries are being diverted from one buyer to another, without any understanding, agreement or mutual consent. The only solution to this problem is to increase the production of face masks and other medical equipment. Carmakers are part of this solution and are showing the way for the world to follow.

Chaos On The Medical Supplies Market

Last week, German officials accused the U.S. of "modern piracy" as face masks that were purchased from the U.S. producer 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) didn't reach Germany after the package was intercepted in Bangkok and returned to the U.S. The Germans interpreted these actions as "wild west" methods.

Those masks were not delivered due to the invoked Defense Production Act. The Act allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy medical equipment it needs by using its authority. It also helps the agency to keep all the necessary medical equipment in the country by limiting or even preventing export. It is quite logical to prevent mask exports, especially when COVID-19 is gaining momentum in the U.S. while at the same time losing its strength in Germany. After all, Germany also imposed similar export restrictions in early March 2020. This is an excellent example of the mess that is unfolding on the medical supplies market. Germans are accusing the U.S. because they did not get the masks they ordered, but anyone can also accuse them of being hypocrites as they have done pretty much the same and only a month ago. But this will not solve the problem. That road leads to nowhere. What we need is cooperation and joint effort so we can produce more protective equipment.

Carmakers Showed How The Joint Battle For Lives And Healthcare Should Be Fought

Medical face masks, ventilators, gloves, and other personal protective gear are our biggest weapons against the virus. We need them now more than ever. And we don't have enough of them. It is the root of the problem. But it takes time to gain the necessary know-how and organize an efficient production in order to increase production.

The U.S. carmaker General Motors (NYSE: GM) realized this and provided manufacturing blueprints for face mask production. All those blueprints, with detailed specifications materials, equipment, and processes will be available to all companies that want to join the fight against COVID-19. So far, GM has sent production instructions to 600 suppliers willing to join the war. Additionally, last week GM began face mask test production in Detroit. It is expected that up to 50,000 masks will be produced per day, once the production line is running at full capacity utilization.

Tesla Is Also Making Progress

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) engineers showed their medical ventilator prototype. Its design relies heavily on car parts, but that's not the point. What's important is that Tesla showed to the world that it can count on its contribution. Timeline for production was not specified but nevertheless, these are encouraging news.

Volkswagen- A Synonym For Solidarity

Finally, German carmaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) showed what the word "solidarity" means. Recently, it agreed with its interior supplier Faurecia S.E. (OTC: FURCF) to produce face masks and gowns. The supplier's production lines in Mexico were modified and now they are producing masks and gowns. It was announced that its factory is ready to produce approximately 250,000 masks and 50,000 gowns per week. Volkswagen decided to donate its first batch of 75,000 units to New York State hospitals - the epicenter of the crisis. The arrival of this personal protective equipment is expected this week.

Cooperation Is The Only Way Forward

This is how we should all fight this unprecedented health crisis that has put the whole world on hold. We don't need mutual accusations, but cooperation and mutual understanding. Carmakers that are now facing existential problems have shown us the way we all should behave—not to be selfish but human. Well done, carmakers.

Photo by Tedward Quinn on Unsplash