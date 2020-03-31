Why EOG Resources Is Trading Higher Today
EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after recvieing an upgrade.
Stifel analyst Michael Scialla upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $49 to $73 per share.
EOG Resources is a company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. It is organized in Delaware and headquartered in the Heritage Plaza building in Houston, Texas.
EOG Resources Shares were trading up 4.09% at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $107.89 and a 52-week low of $27.
Latest Ratings for EOG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|Stifel
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
