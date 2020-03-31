Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after the company withdrew its 2020 guidance and reported first-quarter comps were up 3.9% year over year.
Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $335 to $316. Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $390 to $380.
Domino's shares were trading down 5.73% to $326 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $381.86 and a 52-week low of $220.90.
Photo courtesy of Domino's.
