Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is partnering with robotics company Nuro for autonomous pizza delivery using a custom unmanned vehicle later this year.

Domino's said it will use Nuro's unmanned fleet which to serve select customers in Houston, Texas who place orders online.

This partnership will expand Nuro's autonomous delivery operations, which Domino's said have successfully been underway in the Houston metro area since March.

Customers will be able to track the vehicle via the Domino's app and will be provided with a unique PIN code to unlock the compartment to retrieve their pizza.

"Nuro's vehicles are specially designed to optimize the food delivery experience, which makes them a valuable partner in our autonomous vehicle journey,” Kevin Vasconi, Domino's executive vice president and chief information officer, said in a statement.

“The opportunity to bring our customers the choice of an unmanned delivery experience, and our operators an additional delivery solution during a busy store rush, is an important part of our autonomous vehicle testing."

Domino's shares were up 1.53% at $284.95 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

FedEx Move To 7-Day Ground Delivery Will Have Costs Before Revenue Gains

Investors Back GrubHub As Amazon Shuts Down Restaurants Business

Photo courtesy of Domino's Pizza.