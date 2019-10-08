Domino's Pizza Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.05 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.07 by 0.97%. This is a 5.13% increase over earnings of $1.95 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $820.81 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $824.62 million by 0.46%. This is a 4.43% increase over sales of $785.965 million the same period last year.

"It was a good quarter for Domino's, as we continue to lean on our fundamental strength against a unique competitive environment," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "Strong unit growth and positive comps yielded a solid and balanced quarter of retail sales growth across both the U.S. and international businesses. We remain steadfastly focused on driving profitable growth for the Domino's system, and most importantly, for our franchisees."

Domino's shares were trading down 3% at $234.85 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $302.04 and a 52-week low of $220.90.

Related Links:

Domino's Pizza Is Testing Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

Constellation Brands Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings, Expects Wine And Spirit Losses In 2020

Photo courtesy of Domino's.