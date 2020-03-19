Market Overview

Why Marriott's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2020 11:20am   Comments
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares were trading higher on Thursday, even after the company withdrew its guidance.

The company has also started to furlough tens of thousands of employees as it closes hotels across the globe. Marriott reassures it will bring back the furloughed employees once the coronavirus is contained and business returns to normal.

See Also: How Hotel Chains Are Responding To Coronavirus Fears

Marriott is a multinational hospitality company that manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities.

Marriott's stock traded higher by 6% to $67.62 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $153.39 and a 52-week low of $46.56.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirusNews Guidance Travel Movers Trading Ideas General

