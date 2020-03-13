Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Gates To Depart Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway Boards
Jason Shubnell  
March 13, 2020 5:32pm   Comments
Share:
Bill Gates To Depart Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway Boards

Bill Gates is moving on.

In an after-hours filing, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that Gates will depart the company's board of directors to "dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change."

Microsoft was founded by Gates and Paul Allen on April 4, 1975. The company developed the MS-DOS operating system and in 1985 debuted its graphical Windows platform. The company hit the stock exchange in 1986 and now has a market cap of over $1.2 trillion.

See Also: Here's How Long It Took Microsoft To Reach A $100B Market Cap

In a separate filing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) also announced Gates will leave its board, and will be replaced by Ken Chenault. Gates has been a close friend of Warren Buffett for several decades.

“I believe in investing in what you understand,” Buffett said back in 2015. “I met Bill Gates on July 5, 1991, and we actually talked for 10 hours that day. He was explaining his business to me and I was explaining what I do to him. When I got all through, I bought 100 shares of Microsoft just to keep track of him.

"Now if I'd bought 100,000 shares -- or 100 million shares -- that would have been a lot more sensible," Buffett joked.

See Also: When He's 64: What's Bill Gates Up To These Days?

Photo by Kuhlmann/MSC via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

'Netflix And Chill': Your Top 7 Work From Home Essentials During The Coronavirus Shutdown
No.3 In Cloud Sales Belongs To Google Or IBM?
Adobe Beats Q1 Targets, But Expects A Coronavirus-Caused Hit In Q2
Regulators Aiming To Break Of Big Tech Are Receiving "Help" From COVID-19
Oracle Might Not Challenge Cloud Providers But Investors Are Pleased
Selling Picks Up In Worst Day Since 1987 As Fear Continues To Drive Markets Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Gates Warren BuffettNews Management After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga