When He's 64: What's Bill Gates Up To These Days?

Billionaire software mogul-turned philanthropist Bill Gates celebrated his 64th birthday on Monday, but he’s far from living the retired life.

Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), who remains the second wealthiest man in the world behind Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is working on a new book taking on the topic of global climate change, and boldly, proposing a response.

“How to Avoid A Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” will be published by Doubleday in June of 2020, the publisher announced earlier this month.

“This problem is urgent, and the debate is complex, but I believe we can come together to invent new carbon-zero technologies, deploy the ones we have, and ultimately avoid a climate catastrophe,” Gates said in press materials on the book.

Gates has turned much of his attention away from the business side of software and technology and to several large, global problems as he has focused on his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which he runs with his wife Melinda, whom he married in 1994.

In addition to fighting climate change, other recent posts Gates has put on his blog have discussed ideas for solving global hunger, and ending malaria infections.

Gates, who started Microsoft in the late 1970s, is also the subject of the new docuseries from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), called “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.”

Gates is staying mentally active in part because of what he says in the documentary is his worst fear: "I don't want my brain to stop working."

While the three-part series delves into the biographical, and the history of Microsoft, it focuses heavily on major efforts of the Gates Foundation, including eradicating diseases, developing cleaner, safer nuclear power and other issues the foundation has tried to tackle.

Gates has also continued to invest in companies that he believes are working on big problems, including startup AI chipmaker Luminous.

Related Links:

5 Books That Inspired Steve Jobs, Bill Gates And Other Billionaires

Jeff Bezos Could Lose Title Of World's Richest Person After Amazon's Earnings Miss

Photo by Kuhlmann/MSC via Wikimedia.