Here's How Long It Took Microsoft To Reach A $100B Market Cap

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen it all before, having weathered the dot-com bust of 2000 and the Great Recession along its rocky road to $1 trillion in valuation.

Here's a look at how it went from IPO to its first valuation milestone, $100 billion, and eventually to $1 trillion.

In Immediate Demand

Microsoft was already very well-known by the time it went public, as were its founders, Bill Gates and Paul Allen. The company had developed the MS-DOS operating system and then in 1985 debuted its graphical Windows platform. A year later, as it prepared for an IPO, most young people knew its products, which were closing in on being the best-selling software in the world.

Microsoft stock was in demand right from the start. While its opening share price on the day it went public in 1986 was $21 per share, the first trade was actually at $25.50, according to news reports from the time, so it was jumping immediately. More than 3 million shares sold that day, more than the company initially planned to offer. By 1987, Microsoft took over as the largest software company in the world measured by sales.

Dot-Com Boom

The run-up to $100 billion in market cap came during the time most of the tech stocks were surging, the dot-com boom of the late 1990s.

At the start of 1995, Microsoft had a market cap of $35 billion — by the end of the decade it would be 20 times that size.

It reached $50 billion in market cap in the summer of 1995, and topped $75 billion by autumn of 1996. It would hit $100 billion before the end of that year.

Total time from IPO to $100 billion: 10 years and nine months.

The peak of that run would come just as everybody was getting ready for the Y2K party. On Dec. 27, 1999, Microsoft's market cap hit hit $614 billion. By December of 2000, it was back down below $250 billion as the tech stocks that had buoyed the market for several years all came tumbling back down.

Great Recession

The big drop would come in the 2008-2009 recession, dropping Microsoft's market cap all the way back down to about $135 billion, erasing most of the gains of the previous decade and a half. The recovery was pretty swift though, with the stock rising quickly out of the recession to hit more milestones on its way toward its recent trillion dollar valuation.

It hit $300 billion in 2013, and $500 billion in the spring of 2017.

From there, it was a quick jump to $800 billion the next year and $1 trillion in the summer of 2019.

Microsoft Timeline