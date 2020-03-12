Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Stocks, Dollar Decline After Trump Announces Suspension Of Travel From Europe
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 12, 2020 6:02am   Comments
Share:
US Stocks, Dollar Decline After Trump Announces Suspension Of Travel From Europe

United States stock futures declined early Thursday morning after President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe for 30 days.

What Happened

Futures markets reacted negatively to the news of the travel suspension with the Dow futures falling 5.15% to 22,360 and The S&P 500 futures sinking 4.90% to 2,606. Nasdaq futures fell 4.92% to 7,609.75 at press time.

The suspension of travel from Europe, which excludes the United Kingdom, was announced by Trump in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The imposition of this restriction is the latest in a series of measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus within the U.S. The travel ban is effective as of Friday.

The U.S. dollar took a hit falling 0.83% against the Japanese yen to 103.70, and the euro was unchanged at 1.1267. The Swiss franc, which is considered a safe haven, rose 0.31% against the greenback to 1.0680. 

Spot gold traded higher by 0.55% at 1,644.15, while gold futures fell 0.06% to 1,643.45 at press time.

Why It Matters

The president took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that the 30-day ban only applied only to people, not goods.

The travel restrictions come after the Dow entered a bear phase on Wednesday, dropping 5.9% to 23,552. 

Europe has been ravaged by the COVID-19 virus. Italy, the hardest hit, reported 12,462 cases with the death toll rising by 31% to 827 in 24 hours Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + DJIA)

The Dow Closes In A Bear Market
Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes
WHO Declares The Coronavirus Outbreak A Pandemic
Bitcoin Is Still Failing As A Flight To Safety Investment
Biden Secures Michigan, Three Other States In Democratic Race; Sanders Leads North Dakota, Washington
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Donald TrumpNews Futures Politics Travel Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga