Riot Games Announces 'Valorant,' A '5v5 Tactical Shooter'

Riot Games, makers of the worldwide esports hit "League of Legends," has finally announced its latest project.

About 'Valorant'

Valorant, formerly know as "Project A," is a "5v5 character-based tactical shooter where creativity is your greatest weapon," according to the game's website.

The game designer shared about 2 minutes of internal gameplay on YouTube:

The game looks to be a mix of Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Overwatch," and Valve's "Counterstrike," hosting multiple characters with magical abilities as well as a gun-buying economy from "Counterstrike."

The game is set to launch in summer 2020.

