15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 4:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • The Trade Desk (NYSE: TTD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ: NPTN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.35, up from $0.18 year over year. The company also reported a $200 million buyback.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Losers

  • Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and a Q4 net loss of $452k.
  • Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Axon (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Dell Technologies (NASDAQ: DELL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

