15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- The Trade Desk (NYSE: TTD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ: NPTN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
- comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.35, up from $0.18 year over year. The company also reported a $200 million buyback.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
Losers
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and a Q4 net loss of $452k.
- Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Axon (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Dell Technologies (NASDAQ: DELL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
