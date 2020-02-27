Market Overview

Workday Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 4:19pm   Comments
Workday (NYSE: WDAY) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 50 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents by 25%. This is a 21.95% increase over earnings of 41 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $976.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $964.54 million by 1.22%. This is a 23.80% increase over sales of $788.628 million the same period last year.

Workday's stock was volatile in Thursday's after-hours session after closing lower by 2.37% at $171.20 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.83 and a 52-week low of $151.06.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

