VMware Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

VMware (NYSE: VMW) reported quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share on Thursday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.17 by 5.53%. This is a 3.54% increase over earnings of $1.98 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.07 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.95 billion by 4.07%. This is a 18.49% increase over sales of $2.591 billion the same period last year.

"VMware delivered over $10 billion in revenue for the first time in company history in fiscal 2020, along with continued double-digit topline growth," CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement. "Our results demonstrate the power of our broad-based portfolio and a strategy that continues to resonate with our customers."

VMware's stock was down 3% in Thursday's after-hours session after closing at $132 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $206.80 and a 52-week low of $128.69.

