Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Has Spy Thriller Theme, Deadpool Appearance

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 2:46pm   Comments
The second season of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 went live Thursday with a new vibe that gives the smash hit from Epic Games an espionage thriller theme.

The new story line is called “Top Secret” and features operatives from rival organizations, called Ghost and Shadow, that have taken over the Fortnite island on which the game story takes place.

C-Net called the feel of the new Fortnite, “James Bond-esque,” while ESPN said “spies, secret agents and all things mystery” is the new theme. There's also a new super muscular cat called Meowscles and several other new characters. There's also a crossover appearance by the Marvel character Deadpool with a tease to future Deadpool-reated content.

Screenshot Courtesy of Fortnite.com

Posted-In: Deadpool Epic Games eSports Fortnite

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

