Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Has Spy Thriller Theme, Deadpool Appearance

The second season of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 went live Thursday with a new vibe that gives the smash hit from Epic Games an espionage thriller theme.

The new story line is called “Top Secret” and features operatives from rival organizations, called Ghost and Shadow, that have taken over the Fortnite island on which the game story takes place.

The Island has been taken over by covert operatives - members of Ghost and Shadow. Will you join the fight? pic.twitter.com/dmUiUyxWM2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2020

C-Net called the feel of the new Fortnite, “James Bond-esque,” while ESPN said “spies, secret agents and all things mystery” is the new theme. There's also a new super muscular cat called Meowscles and several other new characters. There's also a crossover appearance by the Marvel character Deadpool with a tease to future Deadpool-reated content.

Suit up, it’s time to drop in, secure intel and take back the Island. The Agency is calling, whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/kHw6LcDSnT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2020

Related Links

Big Surprise? 'Fortnite' Was Most Popular Gaming Topic On Reddit This Year

7 Video Game, Esports Themes Investors Should Watch In 2020

Screenshot Courtesy of Fortnite.com