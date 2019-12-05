Market Overview

Big Surprise? 'Fortnite' Was Most Popular Gaming Topic On Reddit This Year

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 8:01am   Comments
If what gamers are talking about on Reddit is an indication, "Fortnite" was the biggest game story of 2019.

According to Reddit's 2019 Year in Review, r/fortnitebr was the top overall game community on Reddit, with two other "Fortnite"-related communities also making the top 100.

After the "Fortnite" community, the top five gaming communities on the platform were rounded out by r/leagueoflegends, on the multiplayer "League of Legends" game from Tencent Holding ADR (OTC: TCEHY)-owned Riot Games; r/DestinyTheGame, for discussion of another mutliplayer shooter game, "Destiny"; r/minecraft for discussion of the building game "Minecraft," the best-selling video game of all time; and r/classicwow, for fans of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)'s "World of Warcraft: Classic."

Gaming Communities Seeing Big Growth

Reddit said its top 50 gaming discussion board communities grew by 42% over a year ago.

Throwback games also were popular among Reddit's gaming communities. Games you remember from back in the day were the main topic of Reddit Top 20 discussion groups r/classicwow, which was the seventh most popular gaming group and r/pokemon, which was No. 20. Also in the top 25 was r/mortalkombat.

The top sports video game, if Reddit group popularity is the metric, was Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)'s "Fifa."

Major esports events get plenty of discussion on Reddit as well. Blizzard's Blizzcon was the most talked-about one.

The most discussed esports figure: Finnish player Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen of Team OG, who plays the game "Dota 2."

"Fortnite" screenshot courtesy of Epic Games.

Posted-In: BlizzCon Destiny DotA 2 eSports Fortnite League of Legends MinecraftTech Best of Benzinga

