Trump Gives New Definition To 'Make America Great Again,' And It Involves Tech Giants
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2020 1:57am   Comments
President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave a new definition to his famous slogan "Make America Great Again."

What Happened

During a press conference on the signing of a bill to ensure better job opportunities for veterans in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, fields, President Trump flashed a sign titled "The Trillion [Dollar] Club," Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason reported Tuesday.

The card read the name of the four trillion dollar companies Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google LLC, and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), in the same order to ensure that the initials spell out "MAGA," the same as Trump's most prominent slogan during his first election bid. "For 144 days, we set a record stock market. It means 401Ks, it means jobs. Four trillion dollar companies: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft. You have MAGA. The trillion dollar club," Trump said, according to CNBC.

Why It Matters

The four companies have led the charge in the stock market's bull run this year, accounting for more than 65% of the S&P 500 index's year-to-date returns. Trump has claimed the stock market performance to be one of the biggest achievements of his presidency, and the mention featured prominently in his annual State of the Union address earlier this month. Nevertheless, Trump hasn't always gone along well with the companies' leadership. Amazon has accused him of personally interfering in the $10 billion Joint Enterprises Defense Infrastructure cloud contract of the defense department that was awarded to Microsoft ahead of the e-commerce giant's cloud subsidiary. Trump has also accused Google of unfairly censoring him. The internet giant has been a frequent target of the president's Twitter outbursts accusing it of "anti-conservative bias."

Photo Credit: Public image via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Alphabet Amazon AppleNews Management Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

