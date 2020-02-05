Back To The Roots, Which Makes It Easy To Grow Your Own Food, Heads To Walmart Shelves

Back to the Roots, a pioneer of indoor gardening, announced Wednesday its products will be sold at more than 2,300 Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores along with other national retailers.

Back To The Roots Targets 'The Future Of Gardening'

Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez co-created Back to the Roots, which sells kits that allow families to grow food in their kitchen.

The company now has a presence at the world's largest retailer to make its organic gardening products more accessible.

Back to the Roots is on a mission to transform the gardening industry, which used to be exclusive to "big backyards," Arora said in the press release.

Up until now, gardening required the use of questionable chemicals along with the knowledge that comes with growing items, he said.

"But the future of gardening is different - it's about organic, it's about simplifying the experience with great product design and it's about millennials who are living in smaller spaces but still want to grow," the Back to the Roots co-founder said.

"It's about making it all easy and accessible for anyone."

Making Organic Gardening Accessible

Back to the Roots hopes to disrupt the $48-billion garden industry by offering new consumers a unique product that is ideal for apartments and urban living.

"At Back to the Roots, the goal has always been to make organic gardening accessible to every family across the country, no green thumb or backyard needed," co-founder Velez said in the press release.

"And we are so excited about the opportunity to partner with Walmart and help inspire a whole new generation to reconnect with their food and experience the magic and joy of growing it themselves."

Back To The Roots Available At Major Retailers

Back to the Roots hopes to double the number of organic gardens planted by consumers this year as part of its objective of leading a new cultural movement.

The company's kits are now available nationwide at Walmart, along with other leading retailers like Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-owned Whole Foods, Cost Plus World Market and more.