Nike Stops Sales Of Kobe Bryant Gear, Wants To Prevent Reseller Profiteering

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has withdrawn all gears related to Kobe Bryant from its online stores, ESPN reported Monday.

What Happened

The move comes as the company seeks to stop resellers from hoarding the gear to sell at surged prices, according to ESPN.

Kobe Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years, died Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven more.

A search for Kobe or Kobe Bryant on Nike's website now redirects to a memorial statement, the same as displayed on the website's homepage.

"Along with millions of athletes and fans throughout the world, we are devastated by today's tragic news. We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, especially their family and friends," the statement reads.

"He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever."

Bryant had a long association with Nike, ever since he first signed a 4-year $40 million contract with the sports apparel maker in 2003.

"I'm telling you, it was like when Harry Potter landed in Hogwarts," Bryant said of his association with Nike, in an interview with Sole Collector in 2014.

In an interview with Complex two years later, Bryant said he was "extremely, extremely thankful," to have Nike CEO Mark Parker as one of his mentors.

Price Action

Nike's shares closed 1.75% lower at $100.24 on Monday.

Related links:

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 41, Dies In Helicopter Crash

'Inspire The Next Generation': A Look At Kobe Bryant's Career As A Venture Capitalist

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.