Kroger Gets Into The Podcast Business, Announces 5 Food Trends For 2020

Grocery chain Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) announced last week it will host a podcast hosted by cookbook author and TV personality Danielle Kartes.

Kroger's podcast is titled "Noshtalgia" and will focus on sharing food memories and provide listeners with a "culinary trip down memory lane." The first episode is titled "Poppy's Waldorf Salad" and highlights how a family strives to recreate their "Poppy's" signature Waldorf Salad at holidays and family gatherings.

Kroger's Product Development Chef was a guest on the podcast to offer ideas and thoughts on how to best recreate the dish.

Episode two is titled "Aunt Lisa's Lasagna" and the third episode is titled "Barbara's Red Velvet Cake."

Top 5 Food Trends For 2020

In conjunction with Kroger's podcast announcement, the company released five top five food trends for 2020.

The first trend fits in with the broader theme of the podcast as consumers seek to replicate foods and flavors from their childhood. The company will capitalize on this trend by focusing on food which "delivers nostalgic flavors in a reimagined way."

The second trend focuses on how food can provide consumers with self-care, such as to combat stress or medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Third, a growing number of consumers are taking part in a "flexitarian" lifestyle. The company's Simple Truth Plant Based collection consists of animal-free food that will expand in size and scope in 2020.

Fourth, millennials and Gen Z consumers want to seek out global flavors and cooking styles.

Finally, consumers continue seeking out products from companies that are socially conscious in terms of the environment.

